3 People Drowned Including In Kathmandu

Three people died in three separate drowning incidents in Kathmandu, Kailali and Mahotari district.

Twenty one year old Yougesh Giri of Duruwa Rural Municipality- 5 has found dead when he felt down in a drain.

Similarly, three years old Nandani Chaudhary daughter of Kamal Chaudhary of Godawori Municipality-3of Kailali has drowned in river while swimming and died on the way to the hospital for the treatment.

According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, Dipak Sada, 22, of Gausala Municipality-12of Mahotari drowned and died. He was swimming in the public pool near forest.