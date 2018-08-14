Program To Celebrate Pakistan’s 71st Anniversary Of The Independence

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali extended warm congratulations and best wishes to the Government and the friendly people of Pakistan on the 71st Anniversary of the Independence of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Addressing a function organize to celebrate 71st anniversary of the Independence of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, minister Gyawali also congratulated the Pakistani people for successful conduct of the recent general elections in Pakistan in a democratic way and said that Nepal would look forward to working closely with the new government.

“As neighbors in South Asia, Nepal and Pakistan share common aspirations for the socio-economic development of our peoples. However, many common developmental challenges confront us in this quest. In order to address such challenges and fulfill our aspirations, there is a need to explore more avenues of deeper cooperation in the coming days,” said minister Gyawali.

“A peaceful, stable and prosperous South Asia is in our interest. As a common platform, SAARC can play a pivotal role in advancing prosperity in the region. What we need to do is to revitalize SAARC. We must make it an organization that delivers tangible outcome. Without deeper integration we cannot enjoy the fruits of regional cooperation. To achieve results, we must focus on core areas of trade, investment, tourism, and connectivity. Nepal always remains proactive in realizing the objectives enshrined in the SAARC Charter and as the current Chair has been working closely with Member States in the spirit of solidarity, cooperation and partnership,” said Foreign Minister Gyawali.

Organized by Nepal-Pakistan Friendship and Cultural Association, vice president Nanda Bahadur Pun was chief guest of the program. Addressing the gathering, chairperson Himalaya Sumsher Rana said that there need to enhance economic cooperation, direct investment and connectivity between the two countries.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Dr. Mazhar Javed said that Pakistan and Nepal share so many things in common. Ambassador has made it clear that Pakistan is committed to SAARC spirit and ready to work within the spirit.

Conducted by general secretary Manju Ratna Shakya, Nepali Congress youth leader Udaya Sumsher Rana congratulated newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan for his successful tenure.

Attended by leaders of political parties, senior government officials, Kathmandu based head of diplomatic missions and large number of people, Mayor of Kathmandu Bidhya Sunder Shakya and vice chancellor of Nepal Academy Ganga Prasad Uprety also highlighted the importance of the relations.