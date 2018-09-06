David Beckham's MLS Team Named Inter Miami CF

David Beckham's MLS Team Named Inter Miami CF

Sept. 6, 2018, 9:28 a.m.

David Beckham's MLS team has been unveiled as Club Internacional de Futbol Miami.

Inter Miami CF will join the league for the 2020 season, seven years after the project featuring Beckham was initially discussed by MLS commissioner Don Garber.

Beckham joined fellow MLS side LA Galaxy in 2007, negotiating an option to own a future expansion team at a discounted franchise fee, and said this is a big day for the future of football in Miami.

"This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team," he said. "It's an honour to announce the new name and crest to our fans- we are taking another important step in establishing our club and today marks an important moment in the history of Club Internacional de Futbol Miami.

david-beckham-inter-miami.jpg

"Club Internacional de Futbol Miami is a name that celebrates the incredible energy of one of the most exciting cities in the world-one that is diverse, passionate and ambitious -- a city that has welcomed me and so many others, so warmly.

"Our club will be a home for all-no matter where you are from or how you got here. This is just the beginning of our journey as we continue to build towards our first game in 2020."

Courtesy: Sony ESPN

News Desk

At Least 20 Dead In Suicide Attack In Kabul
Sep 06, 2018
Serena Williams Reaches US Open Semi-Finals With Win Over Karolina Pliskova
Sep 05, 2018
Owning Dogs Good For Your Health
Sep 04, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric And Mohamed Salah Shortlist For FIFA Award, Messi Misses Out
Sep 04, 2018
Petrol Price Dearer In India Than Nepal
Sep 03, 2018

More on Sports

Serena Williams Reaches US Open Semi-Finals With Win Over Karolina Pliskova By News Desk 1 day, 3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric And Mohamed Salah Shortlist For FIFA Award, Messi Misses Out By News Desk 2 days, 3 hours ago
Barca Humiliate Huesca, Betis Edge Seville Derby By Reuters 3 days, 3 hours ago
England Beat India By 60 Runs By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Wins The Match Against Singapore By 4 Wickets By News Desk 3 days, 20 hours ago
Another Blank For Ronaldo But Win For Juventus By Reuters 3 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Held Annual “Chaitya Puja” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 06, 2018
At Least 20 Dead In Suicide Attack In Kabul By News Desk Sep 06, 2018
World Bank Helps Strengthen Nepal-India Cross-Border Electricity Trade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2018
South-East Asia Region Resolves To Make Essential Medical Products Accessible, Affordable To All By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2018
Japan Reconstructs An Earthquake-Affected School In Gorkha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2018
Promoting Sustainable Tourism In West Nepal Opportunities For Economic Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75