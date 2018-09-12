Energy Minister Pun Urges UAE To Invest In Nepal’s Hydropower Sector

Energy Minister Pun Urges UAE To Invest In Nepal’s Hydropower Sector

Sept. 12, 2018, 8:20 a.m.

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Saeed Hamdan Al Naqei has said that the UAE is interested to invest in Nepal’s hydro power sector. He also said that UAE has already invested in health and education sector in Nepal.

Ambassador Naqei disclosed this during his meeting with Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun at this office. During the meeting, they also discussed the issue of bilateral and mutual interest. UAE is organizing energy summit in January 2019 and ambassador handed over the invitation to Minister Pun.

Minister Pun urged UAE to invest in hydro power sector in Nepal. Minster said that Nepal government has a plan to generate 15000 MW power within ten years. UAE ambassador said that UAE has been investing in Nepal in education and health sector. Ambassador Saeed Hamdan Al Naqei also informed minister Pun that Nepal can take a lot of benefits from the Summit. According to UAE, there will be participation from more than 170 countries.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Gyawali Shares Nepal’s Experience With Afghani Delegation
Sep 11, 2018
Japan Hands Over Mobile Clinic Car To Phul Kumari Mahato Hospital
Sep 11, 2018
Property Worth of Over Rs. 50 Million Damaged In Thamel Fire
Sep 11, 2018
Two Women Raped
Sep 11, 2018
Two Killed In Motorcycle Accident
Sep 11, 2018

More on Water and Energy

India To Export Additional Power To Bangladesh By News Desk 1 day, 12 hours ago
Nepal-China Joint Energy Mechanism Meeting Fix For September 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Nepal Welcomes FDI In Hydropower Development: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Think And Grow Workshop Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
WEST SETI Uncertain Course By A Correspondent 3 days, 12 hours ago
Pancheswoa Development Authority To Decide On Revised DPR By News Desk 5 days ago

The Latest

How Regulatory The Electricity Regulatory Commission Could Be? By Anup Dahal Sep 12, 2018
Nepali Women Celebrate Teej With Faith By News Desk Sep 12, 2018
Nepal To Join Military Drill With China After Snubbing India: First Post By Newspapers Sep 12, 2018
Xi, Putin Meet As Russia Kicks Off Biggest Ever War Games By Newspapers Sep 11, 2018
Foreign Minister Gyawali Shares Nepal’s Experience With Afghani Delegation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2018
Japan Hands Over Mobile Clinic Car To Phul Kumari Mahato Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75