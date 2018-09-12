Energy Minister Pun Urges UAE To Invest In Nepal’s Hydropower Sector

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Saeed Hamdan Al Naqei has said that the UAE is interested to invest in Nepal’s hydro power sector. He also said that UAE has already invested in health and education sector in Nepal.

Ambassador Naqei disclosed this during his meeting with Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun at this office. During the meeting, they also discussed the issue of bilateral and mutual interest. UAE is organizing energy summit in January 2019 and ambassador handed over the invitation to Minister Pun.

Minister Pun urged UAE to invest in hydro power sector in Nepal. Minster said that Nepal government has a plan to generate 15000 MW power within ten years. UAE ambassador said that UAE has been investing in Nepal in education and health sector. Ambassador Saeed Hamdan Al Naqei also informed minister Pun that Nepal can take a lot of benefits from the Summit. According to UAE, there will be participation from more than 170 countries.