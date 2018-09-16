Seven Die and Eight Injure In Road Accident

Seven people have died and eight injured in six different road accidents occurred in Sarlahi, Kaillai, and Nawalparasi (West), Dhanusha and Kapilbastu districts. According to Nepal Police News Bulletin, Abbas Ansari, 35, of Sarlahi Haripur Municipality-5 died in an accident. He fell from a bus gate and back tire of the bus rolled him.

Ashish Poudel, 19, a truck owner and Kumar Praja, 27, a truck driver of Makwanpur district died in a truck accident. The truck, which they were traveling, crashed due to over speed in Ramgram Municipality Susta. However, helper of the truck got minor injury and discharged from the hospital.

Eight people injured when a passenger bus overturned in Lamkichuha Municipality of Kailali district. The bus crashed after it tried to save a bicycle rider. Out of eight injured, the condition of twenty years old Gyanu Prasad Joshi and nineteen years old Bikram Bahadur Bohara of Darchula was serious. They were taken to Kohalpur Medical College for further treatment.

Samir Darji, 10, a resident of Janakpur Sub-Municipality died in a motor cycle accident in Mithila Municipality ward 4, Puhpalpur. Motorcycle driver Sadam Darji, 35, is taken to Janakpur Hospital for treatment. According to Nepal Police, over speed was reason behind the accident.

Similarly, Meena BK, 28, a resident of Badganga Municipality ward 3, died in a road accident. A tractor hit her motorbike at Karmnha Bridge and she died on the way to hospital in Butwal.