Driver and Helper of a tripper die from electrocution after tripper strikes power line in cross industry in Chaudandigadhi Municipality ward 5, Sibai of Udayapur District. The body of tripper touched the power line during unloading of stones at crosser.

Those killed were Bishnu Karki, 42, and Bhaktabahadur Khadka, 19, a helper of the truck.