3 Die And 8 Injure In Road Accidents

Three died and nine injured in three different road accidents in Lamjung, Nawalparasi (East) and Udayapur. Laxmi Tamang, 52, of Lamjung died after a scooter drove by Bijaya Bhugel, 19, in Lamjung Beshisahar Municipality-1 Udipur.

Tamang, who was on the way to home, died in the hospital. Scooter driver who Bhujel received minor injure is not under police custody.

According to Nepal Police News Bulletin, seventeen years old Madhu Ale died after a Ballero jeep hit a truck parked at the high way at Madhyabindu Rural Municipality 7. He died at Danda Hospital. Truck and Jeep drivers are under police custody.

Seventy years old Hussein Kanta died in a jeep accident and seven other injured after a jeep crashed at Katari Muncipaltiy-14 Ghurmi market. The Sumo car fell almost 100 meter from the mountain after the driver failed to control in turning. All the eight injured at were taken to local hospital.