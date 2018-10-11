Amitabh Bachchan Is Gosayi Venkanna In Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, See First Look

The makers of much-awaited Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on Thursday unveiled the first look of Amitabh Bachchan in the Chiranjeevi starrer. In the film, Amitabh will be seen in the role of Gosayi Venkanna.

Chiranjeevi plays Rayalaseema freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who is said to have led the first civilian revolt against the British.

See first look of Amitabh Bachchan in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy:

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has also made headlines for its ensemble star cast. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan, the film stars Nayanthara, Kichcha Sudeep, Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagpathy Babu.

Produced by Chiranjeevi’s star son Ram Charan under their home banner Konidela Productions, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is directed by Surender Reddy. The film marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi. This is Ram Charan’s second collaboration with his father after the blockbuster Khaidi 150 last year.

Courtesy: The Indian Express