Nepali Girl Menuka Poudel Reached Mega Audition In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Oct. 22, 2018, 12:25 p.m.

Menuka Poudel, the first contestant of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018, a blind contestant from Nepal is left with tremendous praises from the judges and receives 100 per cent votes from the jury.

Many jury members are left with tears in their eyes after her performance. She is chosen for the mega auditions. The second singer on stage, Sonu Gill, croons to the tunes of Shekhar Ravjiani's Ishq Sufiyaana. He also received 100 per cent from the jury and gets a go-ahead for the mega auditions by the judges. One of the teacher and student duo take centre stage but drive away all the judges in a comic gesture.

Another contestant, Sushil Kumar, floors the jury and judges with his entertainment performances. He's not selected though for his voice doesn't make the cut. One of the contestants who graces the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, a shampoo vendor from Delhi, sings Tum Toh Thehere Pardesi. The jury and audience are thoroughly happy with his entertaining performance. In fact, the judges' trio even meets him on the stage. He gets a 93 per cent vote from the jury and gets a yay from all the three judges for the mega audition.

Ryadhni Tyagraj, a contestant hailing from Mumbai, sings Jab Tak Hai Jaan's Jiya Jiya Re. For her performance, she gets a 73 per cent vote from the jury. Before announcing the judges' decision, the judges and jury ask her father, Tyagraj to participate and perform on stage. He agrees and sings Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. His performance gets a 93 per cent from the jury. Both the daughter and father get a gateway to mega auditions. Next performance is by Gurbinder Singh from Ludhiana who performs Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Saiyaan.
Courtesy: The Times of India

भारतीय टिभी सो सारेगामापामा धमाका मच्चाइन मेनुकाले !! जर्जहरु पनि राेए !!

नेपाल आइडलले नचीनेकि Menuka Poudel मेनुका पौडेलले भारतीय ZeeTv सो सारेगामापामा धमाका मच्चाइन् । जर्जहरु पनि राेए । दष्टिबिहिन मेनुका हाम्रो नेपाल (झापा) काे सान । कृपया सबैले Like र Share गराैँ

Posted by AAMA TV on Saturday, October 20, 2018

