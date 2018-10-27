Nepal Requests China To Support In Establishing Defense University In Nepal

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ishwor Pokhrel and State Councilor and Defense Minister of China Wei Fenghe signed an agreement whereby China will provide an assistance of RMB 150 million to Nepal over a period of five years for the purpose of humanitarian and disaster relief equipment

Before the agreement Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ishwar Pokhrel held bilateral talks with China's State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe in Beijing.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Beijing, DPM Pokharel mentioned the importance of military co-operation in military training, hardware in humanitarian and disaster management, and medical equipment and peace-keeping operations, and requested for Chinese support in establishing Defense University in Nepal.

In the meeting, DPM Pokharel highlighted the excellent state of relations between Nepal and the People’s Republic of China, and mentioned that the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries, including that of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in June 2018, have contributed in elevating bilateral relations to new heights by helping enhance trust and confidence at highest political level.

Wei appreciated Nepal’s one-China policy and support on the Tibet issue, and of China’s willingness to further strengthening co-operation between the armies of the two countries.

Wei agreed to provide necessary support to Nepal as proposed by Deputy Prime Minister Pokharel. The details of such co-operation would be finalized through mutual consultation between the two sides.

On 26 October 2018, DPM and Minister of Defense Pokharel addressed the plenary session on UN Peacekeeping: Challenges and Cooperation at the 8th Xiangshan Forum of Defense Ministers in Beijing.

In his statement, DPM Pokharel highlighted the important role of UN peacekeeping operations in keeping the peace, saving lives and promoting human rights, and said that Nepal attaches great importance to peacekeeping operations for promoting world peace and security.

Expressing Nepal's appreciation of China’s strong support to UN peacekeeping operations, DPM Pokhrel lauded China's consistent efforts in maintaining international peace and security and strengthening the multilateral system.

On 26 October, Deputy Prime Minister Pokharel met with Vice-Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China Gen Xu Qiliang. Various matters pertaining to mutual interests, such as bilateral co-operation in military training, disaster management, provision of medical assistance and equipment, and peacekeeping, were discussed during the meeting.

In the evening of 26 October, the Embassy of Nepal hosted a welcome reception in honor of Deputy Prime Minister Pokharel, which was followed by a program to exchange greetings with the Nepali community on the auspicious occasion of Dashain, Tihar, Nepal Sambat and Chhath festivals.

In his remarks at the function, DPM Pokharel shed light on the priorities and activities of the Government, and expressed his greetings and best wishes to the Nepali community living in China on the occasion of Nepal's great festivals.

Ambassador of Nepal to China Leela Mani Paudyal welcomed the Hon. Deputy Prime Minister to the Embassy, and expressed his best wishes for the good health, happiness and prosperity of all Nepalis living in China.

The event was attended by more than 300 people from different walks of life of the Nepali community living in China.

Photo Courtesy: ekantipur.com