Five People Die In Five Separate Accidents

Nov. 2, 2018, 1:32 p.m.

Five people killed and few injured in five separate road accidents occurred in Nuwakot, Rupandehi,Surkhet, Tanahu and Kaski. Similarly, Govinda Baral, a resident of Arba of Pokhara Metropolitan City died after a tractor he was travelling crashed. However, Sumitra Rai, a resident of same area, was admitted to the Pokhara Regional Hospital for further treatment.

According to a daily News Bulletin published by Nepal Police, Bimala Dhakal, a resident of Satdobato of Tarakeshwor Rural Municipality died in a motorcycle accident. Tyre of the motorcycle rolled scarf put in her neck.

Motorcycle driver is now under police custody.

Umesh Thapa Chhetri,17, a resident of Butwal Kalikanagar died after the motorcycle he was travelling collided with truck and car in Butwal Sub-Municipality Ward 11.Motorcycle driver eighteen years old Bibek Thapa Chhetri was admitted to Lumbini Hospital.

All the vehicles are under police custody. Police is searching absconded bus driver. Four years old Hardik Budha son of Shiva Lal Budha, died in Chukhane Rural Municipality of Surkhet District after truck hit him.

Twenty-one years old assistant driver of a tractor died in Kharedhar Rural Municipality of Myagde Rural Municipality after he fell from the tractor he was travelling.

