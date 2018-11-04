Seven Die In Six Separate Road Accidents

Seven people killed in six separate road accidents in Kalikot, Banke, Sindhuli, Dadeldhura, Bara and Jhapa on Friday and Saturday.

According to a daily news bulletin issued by Nepal Police, Laxmi Sahi,55, a resident of Khadachakra Municipality-1 died after a tractor hit her in the Kalikot district headquarter.

Indra Prasad Bhattarai, 55, a resident of Thakurbaba Municipality-8, died after a jeep hit motorcycle he was driving in Kohalpur Municipality of Banke district. Kashichandra Neupani, 50, a pedestrian travelling in the motorcycle was admitted to Medical College in Kohalpur.

Saroj Thapa, 19, a resident of Kamalamai Municipality of Sindhuli died after motorcycle he was driving crashed in the road. Other two persons, who were travelling in the motorbike, were admitted to District Hospital Sindhuli.

Bhojraj Pokharel, 40, of Bageshwori Rural Municipality-4 of Dadeldhura, died after he fell from a tractor he was travelling. He died while on the way to Dadeldhura sub regional hospital.

Thirty years old Jerbun Nesa of Kalaiya Municipality died after a motorbike he was traveling crashed on the road in Bara district. Motorcycle driver was admitted to District Hospital Kalaiya.

Shrawan Kumar Sharma, 28, of Kumai Rural Municipality Panchthar died after a motorbike he was travelling collided with Maruti Van in Kamal Rural Municipality of Jhapa district. Motorcycle driver was admitted to Lifeline Hospital.

