People Observe Kag Tihar Today Worshipping Crows

Nov. 5, 2018, 8:32 a.m.

People observe the first day of Yam Panchak feeding and worshiping crows, which is regarded as messengers. People have fed and worshiped the crows from early in the morning offering different food items outside for crows to eat. According to the tradition, people believe the crow gets the messages to the house in the morning. People worship it to bring good luck themselves.

The five-day Yama Panchak starts from today with people lighting butter lamps and worshiping Yama, the god of death.

The second day is Kukur Tihar — the day is observed worshipping dogs. The third day is Gai Tihar and Laxmi Puja worshiping cows and Laxmi, the goddess of wealth.

The fourth day of Tihar is known as Goru Puja — worship of oxen, while the fifth and the final day is Bhai Tika — the day when brothers receive tika from their sisters. However, people from the Newari community celebrate the fourth day of Yam Panchak as Maha Puja — worship of own soul.

Tihar is also known as the festival of lights. During the festival, people decorate their houses with colorful lights, flowers and oil lamps. They celebrate the festival eating various delicacies, including sweets and sel roti. Playing deusi-bhailo and worshiping various animals and birds are significant aspects of this festival.

