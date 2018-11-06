Ten Killed In Jeep Accident In Dolpa

Ten Killed In Jeep Accident In Dolpa

Nov. 6, 2018, 10:08 a.m.

Ten people killed and two injured in road accident in Batase in Thulobheri Municipality-9. According to District Police Office Dolpa, bodies of ten persons who died in the accident have already been identified but police is yet to recover the body of a woman.

According to Deshsanchar, the jeep was heading from district headquarter Dunai to Supani; fell in the Thulo Bheri River. Driver of the jeep and another person were admitted to district hospital. According to local people, there occurs frequent accident in this section of road because of narrow strip.

All those killed were from Tripursundari Municipality of Dolpa District.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

