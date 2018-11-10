Outbound Tourists From Gulf Spend Six Times Higher Than The Global Average

“GCC countries constitute a fast-growing market with the potential to make a significant contribution to European tourism

Nov. 10, 2018, 4:03 p.m.

A new report from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the European Travel Commission (ETC) shows that outbound tourism from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – comprising six countries of the Arabian peninsula – has grown strongly in recent years, with international tourism expenditure surpassing USD 60 billion in 2017.

‘The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Outbound Travel Market’, a new report prepared by UNWTO and ETC with the support of Value Retail, examines the fast-growing outbound market of the GCC countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – with an additional focus on the image of Europe as a tourism destination. It finds that per-capita international tourism spending from the GCC was 6.5 times higher than the global average in 2017, with expenditure estimated to be more than USD 60 billion in 2017, up from USD 40 billion in 2010.

“GCC countries constitute a fast-growing market with the potential to make a significant contribution to European tourism, diversifying demand and promoting new tourism segments”, said UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili upon launching the report.

“The GCC nations remain a growing source market for European destinations, which should themselves capitalize on the potential of a younger, value-driven, well-informed and technology-savvy GCC traveler”, added ETC President Peter de Wilde.

Amongst its key findings, the report states that outbound travel from GCC countries to European destinations has benefited from the unprecedented growth in air travel during the past decade, with Gulf carriers becoming major players in long-haul aviation. Air connectivity between Europe and the GCC has seen exponential growth, providing easy access to travel between the two regions.

It notes that GCC travelers are mostly young and family-oriented, with large disposable incomes, and looking for high-quality accommodation, food and retail services. They value Europe’s variety of attractions and landscapes, developed infrastructure and common visa and currency systems, which make multi-destination travel easier. Europe is seen as offering diversity in experiences as well as opportunities to shop for luxury and designer fashion. Barriers to booking a trip to Europe include safety and security concerns, the language barrier and the high cost of holidays.

The report concludes with specific recommendations on how to position and market Europe to GCC tourists. It finds that destinations should focus on promoting specific tourism products and develop pan-European themes to attract tourists looking to visit multiple destinations.

The launch of the study will be supported by a webinar providing an overview of prospects in the GCC outbound travel market, insights into the profile and behaviour of GCC travellers, and appropriate targeted marketing strategies and messages for GCC consumers.

News Desk

Air Quality Remains Very Poor In Delhi
Nov 10, 2018
South Asian Monsoon Affects More People In Nepal, India, Bangldesh, Bhutan, Pakistan And Sri Lanka
Nov 10, 2018
California Wildfires: Nine Dead And More Than 150,000 Evacuated
Nov 10, 2018
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Leave For Their Destination Wedding In Italy
Nov 10, 2018
Bhai Tika Concluded, PM Oli Receives Tika
Nov 09, 2018

More on Tourism

NTB CEO Deepak Raj Joshi Receives Highest IIPT Champions Challenge Award 2018 By News Desk 21 hours, 26 minutes ago
The Fruit Soaking Event At Radisson Hotel Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago
Oriental Hotels Ltd Announces 15 Percent Bonus Share and 11.32 Percent Cash Dividends By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Kathmandu Picked As 5th Top Travel Destination By News Desk 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Yak &Yeti’s Chimney Restaurant Opens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago
HERITAGE Nepal’s Root By A Correspondent 4 weeks ago

The Latest

Air Quality Remains Very Poor In Delhi By News Desk Nov 10, 2018
South Asian Monsoon Affects More People In Nepal, India, Bangldesh, Bhutan, Pakistan And Sri Lanka By News Desk Nov 10, 2018
Police Arrested Three Persons On Charge Of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2018
California Wildfires: Nine Dead And More Than 150,000 Evacuated By News Desk Nov 10, 2018
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Leave For Their Destination Wedding In Italy By News Desk Nov 10, 2018
Bhai Tika Concluded, PM Oli Receives Tika By News Desk Nov 09, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75