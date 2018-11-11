Manisha Koirala Unveils Her Book 'Healed'

Actress Manisha Koirala on Saturday unveiled her book "Healed", her personal story of a battle against ovarian cancer.

"Overcoming cancer has been a lesson in self-discovery and learning to love life again!! Dear friends, presenting you my book," Manisha tweeted along with the book's cover.

"'Healed" is the powerful, moving and deeply personal story of actor Manisha Koirala's battle against ovarian cancer. From her treatment in the US and the wonderful care provided by the oncologists there to how she rebuilt her life once she returned home, the book takes us on an emotional roller-coaster ride through her many fears and struggles and shows how she eventually came out triumphant.

"Today, as she completes six years of being cancer-free, she shares her story-one marked by apprehensions, disappointments and uncertainties-and the lessons she learnt along the way. Through her journey, she unravels cancer for us and inspires us to not buckle under its fear, but emerge alive, kicking and victorious," the publisher, Penguin Random House India, posted on its website.

On the acting front, Manisha has in recent times been seen in Rajkummar Hirani's "Sanju", based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life and in Netflix film "Lust Stories".

Bollywood superstar Manisha Koirala talked about her book “Healed” at the third and final day of Dhaka Lit Fest 2018 on Saturday with DLF Director Sadaf Saaz. Co-authored by bestselling Indian writer Neelam Kumar, the book is due to be released in January 2019. “Healed” follows the story behind the actor’s five year battle with ovarian cancer.

The session took place in front of a houseful of audience who wanted to get a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood actor at the AKSB Auditorium at Bangla Academy on Saturday morning.

In the session, she talked about how she went through the five years of battling cancer and shared her struggles, confessions, disappointments, uncertainties, and lessons she learnt along the way.

She began by talking about her life and career as a Bollywood A-lister and how she got there. Then, she read excerpts from her book “Healed” and later on talked about how she first got to know that cancer was growing in her body.

She said: “When I got to know about my cancer I was at the rock bottom of my life and my work suffered for it. I got married before which did not work out and I was depressed and completely unaware that this cancer was growing inside my stomach.”

When the “1942: A Love Story” star was asked about how she conquered both the Bollywood film industry with over 80 films and conquered cancer, she replied: “There’s no substitute to hard work.”

At the end of the session she thanked DLF and said: “I feel really deep gratitude that Dhaka Literary Festival invited me to present my book, which is under the process of publishing and hopefully will be out in January.”

Koirala is one of India's leading film actors. Born into the prominent Koirala family in Nepal, she made her Bollywood debut with “Saudagar” in 1991, before going on to establish herself as one of the leading actors with films such as “1942: A Love Story,” “Akele Hum Akele Tum,” “Bombay,” “Khamoshi: The Musical,” “Dil Se,” “Mann,” “Lajja” and “Company.” She took a break from acting in 2012 and returned five years later with the coming-of-age drama “Dear Maya,” Netflix's “Lust Stories” and “Sanju.”

She was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund in 1999 and 2015, and was involved in the relief work following the Nepal earthquake in 2015. She promotes causes such as women's rights, prevention of violence against women, prevention of human trafficking, and cancer awareness.

Courtesy: Dhaka Tribune/News18