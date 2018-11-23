Sixteen Killed And 27 Injured In Road Accident In Dadeldhura

16 persons killed and 27 injured in a road accident in Dadeldhura district of Far Western Province. The bus plunged 300 meter from the road in Raduwa River of Dadeldhura district. The Bus Se 1 Pa 293 was returning from Dadeldhura with devotes who were returning after attending Ugratrara festival.

Out of injured 8 passengers were sent to Seti Zonal Hospital Dhangadhi. As the accident site is very remote and difficult, police continued search operation to rescues if somebody is still trapped.

Rented by local people of Shikhar Municipality of Dot District to attend festival of Ugratara, the school bus was carrying over 45 passengers. The bus crashed in last evening.

Police of Dadeldhura hold the view that the overload is behind the road accident.