8 Years Old Child Kidnapped And Murdered In Kathmandu

Police arrested Mahendra Ais.K, 22, on charges of kidnapping and murdering eight years old Prabin Kunwar. According to Metropolitan Police, Mahendra kidnapped eight years old boy on November 27 from Mitranagar of Kathmandu Metropolitan 12.

According to a news report of Metropolitan Police, police started the searching after Pravin Kunwar reported to police about the disappearance of his son on 29 November. Immediately after receiving complains police started search operation and recovered dead body of children.

Alleged killer Mahendra was driver of the guest house.