Nepal, Bangladesh Joint Energy Mechanism To Meet

The first meeting of Nepal Bangladesh Joint Energy Steering will be held on 3 and 4 December in Kathmandu. This is the first meeting following the signing of agreement between Nepal and Bangladesh to constitute joint mechanism.

According to Press Coordinator Roshan Khadka of Minister Pun, thirteen member delegations from Bangladesh are arriving in Kathmandu under the leadership Secretary of the Power Ministry Ahamat Baikaus.

Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation secretary Anup Kumar Upadhyaya will lead Nepali Team. Both the countries have already agreed to hold joint secretary level meeting on December 3. From Nepal joint secretary Dinesh Ghimire will lead Nepali team and joint secretary of Power Ministry of Bangladesh Sekh Faijul Amin will lead Bangladesh team.

During the meeting, they will discuss issues like cross border inter connection and bilateral energy trade. They will also renewal energy, Bangladesh investment in Nepal’s hydropower sector and agreement of purchasing 500 MW energy from GMR.

During the visit of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Barsha Man Pun Ananta to Dhaka in September, both the countries discussed to work together to invest in energy sector in Nepal. With the initiative of minister Pun, both the countries agreed to call joint meeting soon. Minister Pun took all the initiative to set up joint mechanism to promote bilateral energy trade.