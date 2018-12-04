Japanese Officials Assures Support NAC To Resume NAC Flight

Japanese Officials Assures Support NAC To Resume NAC Flight

Dec. 4, 2018, 11:56 a.m.

Nepal and delegation from Osaka Airport of Japan discussed the issue regarding resumption of Nepal Airlines Flight. A delegation led by executive chairperson of Nepal Airlines and a delegation led by Director of Asian Division of Osaka International Airport Japan exchanged views on the matter related to Nepal Airlines plan to resume its flight to Osaka.

ph.jpg

Japanese delegation assured that they will provide all necessary support to resume NAC’s flight to Osaka. Japanese delegation said that Osaka is an attractive airport after Hamada and resumption of flight will benefit NAC.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nirmala Panta’s Case Gains Momentum Again
Dec 04, 2018
Nepal And US Jointly Handed Over Newly-Reconstructed Secondary School
Dec 04, 2018
Three Die And Two Injure In Three Separate Motorbike Accidents
Dec 04, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Honored By Makemytrip Ltd. At Star Partners Awards Ceremony
Dec 04, 2018
Shrinkhala Khatiwada Secured Her Spot In Miss World Final
Dec 04, 2018

More on Tourism

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Honored By Makemytrip Ltd. At Star Partners Awards Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 18 minutes ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Offers Sicilian Food By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
OYO Hotels Appoints Aditya Ghosh As The Chief Executive Officer For South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Celebrates Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Ushered The Fruit Soaking Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Outbound Tourists From Gulf Spend Six Times Higher Than The Global Average By News Desk 3 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

Nirmala Panta’s Case Gains Momentum Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2018
Nepal And US Jointly Handed Over Newly-Reconstructed Secondary School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2018
Three Die And Two Injure In Three Separate Motorbike Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2018
From Cinnamon To Pepper: Use These 5 Spices To Lose Weight And Reduce Belly Fat In Winters By News Desk Dec 04, 2018
Luka Modric Beats Ronaldo To Win Ballon d'Or By News Desk Dec 04, 2018
Shrinkhala Khatiwada Secured Her Spot In Miss World Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75