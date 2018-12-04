Japanese Officials Assures Support NAC To Resume NAC Flight

Nepal and delegation from Osaka Airport of Japan discussed the issue regarding resumption of Nepal Airlines Flight. A delegation led by executive chairperson of Nepal Airlines and a delegation led by Director of Asian Division of Osaka International Airport Japan exchanged views on the matter related to Nepal Airlines plan to resume its flight to Osaka.

Japanese delegation assured that they will provide all necessary support to resume NAC’s flight to Osaka. Japanese delegation said that Osaka is an attractive airport after Hamada and resumption of flight will benefit NAC.