Speakers Cal For Promotion Of Volunteerism In All Provinces

Speakers Cal For Promotion Of Volunteerism In All Provinces

Dec. 5, 2018, 9:50 p.m.

United Nations (UN) in Nepal, and partners, urged the Government of Nepal to mainstream volunteerism within the current federalism structure. On the occasion of International Volunteers Day (IVD) 2018, UN and partners gave orientations on resilience against natural disaster; entrepreneurship and economic growth; and social cohesion in all provinces to mark the day.

According to a press release issued by UNIC, the event, with representatives from the local and provincial government and National Youth Council, sought deeper commitments towards working with volunteer groups and urged to promote volunteerism throughout the country.

IVD, mandated by the UN General Assembly, is held each year on 5 December. It is viewed as a unique chance for volunteers and organizations to celebrate their efforts, to share their values, and to promote their work among their communities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), UN agencies, government authorities, and the private sector.

With the 2018 IVD theme - “Volunteers Build Resilient Communities” – volunteers from United Nations Volunteers Nepal, United Nations Development Programme, United Nations Population Fund, United Nations Women, World Health Organization - Country Office for Nepal, Voluntary Service Overseas, and Raleigh International, contributed to making communities in all provinces more resilient against natural disasters, strengthening economic growth and political stability.

Orientations regarding building resilience capacity in community on natural disaster was provided in Province 1; resilience against natural disasters in communities with an emphasis on helping the vulnerable was given in Province 2; post-disaster gender-based violence and women empowerment was given in Province 3; climate change resiliency orientation with a focus on water management given in Province 4 and 5 respectively; economic empowerment and promotion of entrepreneurship for the youth was given in Province 6; and democratic participation and social cohesion orientation was provided in Province 7.

Mayors, dignitaries from the provincial level government, representatives of the local youth organization, students, and volunteers benefited from the localized orientation. Panel discussions were also held on how community members could volunteer to build resilience in their communities, while community volunteers who had worked in their communities shared about volunteerism and its importance.

Recommendations to the local and provincial government on how to mainstream the essence of volunteerism in the local planning processes were provided as conclusions.

The event created a platform where volunteers all over Nepal could learn best practices from each other in terms of building resilient communities through volunteerism, recognized the efforts of individuals that promote volunteerism and honor their spirit, highlighted importance of volunteerism for the community, and incorporated the importance of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in voluntary work.

UNV Nepal will also be collecting stories of outstanding work from national volunteers. A volunteer, from each province, will also be awarded the V-Award 2018.

IVD-4.jpg

IVD-2.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Embassy Of Thailand In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception
Dec 05, 2018
Nepal's Janakpur And Ayodhya To Become Twin Cities As UP Signs Agreement
Dec 05, 2018
Five People Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents
Dec 05, 2018
Nepal Is Committed To Preserve Natural Forest: President Bhandari
Dec 05, 2018
Asia Pacific Summit Consensus To Controversy
Dec 05, 2018

More on News

Embassy Of Thailand In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Nepal Is Not A Satellite State Of Any Country: Former PM Nepal By News Desk 9 hours, 53 minutes ago
Nepal's Janakpur And Ayodhya To Become Twin Cities As UP Signs Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nepal Is Committed To Preserve Natural Forest: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 15 minutes ago
Nirmala Panta’s Case Gains Momentum Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Nepal And US Jointly Handed Over Newly-Reconstructed Secondary School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal, India Sort Out Concerns Over Pancheshwar Dam By News Desk Dec 05, 2018
Five People Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2018
Priyanka Chopra Rates Her Happiness Level On A Scale Of 1-10 By News Desk Dec 05, 2018
Asia Pacific Summit Consensus To Controversy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2018
Being A Night Owl Increases Risk Of Heart Disease, Type 2 Diabetes: Study By News Desk Dec 05, 2018
Rats And Pigeons 'Replace Iconic Species' By News Desk Dec 05, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75