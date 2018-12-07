Japanese Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception On National Day

Masamichi Saigo, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, hosted a Reception today to celebrate the 85th auspicious Birthday of His Majesty Emperor Akihito at his official Residence, Tahachal.

About four hundred VVIP and VIP guests including the Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun as a chief guest, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Ambassadors and Heads of International Organizations in Nepal, members of the Federal Parliament, high ranking government officials attended the reception.

Ambassador Saigo referred to that this year is the last opportunity for us to celebrate His Majesty’s birthday in December as the National Day of Japan, and the enthronement of His Imperial Highness the Crown Prince is in May 2019. He highlighted that Japan and Nepal have been good friends and partners for more than 60 years since diplomatic relations were established in 1956, we will continue to work together, by deepening and widening relationship of the two countries.

The Emperor of Japan is the symbol of the State and of the unity of the people, therefore Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor is celebrated as the National Day of Japan. Next January marks the Thirtieth Anniversary of His Majesty the Emperor’s Accession to the Throne.