17 People Killed And 15 Injured In Truck Accident In Nuwakot

Seventeen persons killed and 15 other injured in a truck accident in Dupcheswor Rural Municipality Ghyangdanda. According to Nepal Police, they have already recovered the death bodies of 17 and preparing to send 15 seriously injured passengers to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Ba 3 Kha number Hiecher mini-truck, which was carrying 45 people, fell 500 meter from road. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhim Lal Bhattarai, the accident place is in difficult terrain. All the villagers are from Sisufika Village. Eyewitness said that many people are trapped in driving seat.

Source: Deshsanchar