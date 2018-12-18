Veteran Politician Tulsi Giri Is No More

Veteran politician and former Prime Minister Dr. Tulsi Giri died at the age of 85. Inactive from the politics since 2006, former Prime Minister Giri was leaving with his family quietly recently.

Started his politics from Nepali Congress, he was foreign minister during the tenure of NC leader B.P. Koirala as an elected prime minister. After dismissal of B.P. Koirala government by King Mahendra in 1961, former minister Dr. Giri head the government.

Born in 26 September 1926, Tulsi Giri was the Prime Minister of Nepal from 1975 to 1977, and chairman of the Council of Ministers (a de facto Prime Ministerial position) in 1963, and again in 1964 and 1965. He was born in Siraha District, Nepal in 1926.

Tulsi was also a Minister in the Congress government of 1959-1960, before its dissolution by King Mahendra. He was the first prime-minister under King Mahendra. He studied at the Suri Vidyasagar College, when it was affiliated with the University of Calcutta He received his medical degree but politics soon became his life.

According to Wikipidea, Tulsi has had numerous wives and children and is married, as of 2005, to Sarah Giri, a deaf-rights advocate. As of 2013 they have been married 34 years.

As an adult Tulsi was baptized to this wife's faith, Jehovah's Witnesses, he resigned as Chairman Rastriya Panchayat in 1986 and moved to Sri Lanka where he stayed for two years and then finally settled in Bangalore, India till 2005.

Former minister Kamal Thapa in his tweet expresses condolence.