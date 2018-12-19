Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Offers Christmas Celebrations 2018

Dec. 19, 2018, 11:44 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu offers special food package for the most of this festive season with culinary indulgence.

Christmas goodies

The holiday season of giving and receiving is approaching and our pastry team is in full swing and all set to offer the most beautiful custom-made Christmas hampers to send to friends and family.

Guests are welcomed to select a range of festive treats and handcrafted confectionaries are available for takeaway from The Lobby Lounge, The Café, Rox Restaurant and Reception through 30 December 2018, daily.

Christmas Eve Dinner

The Cafe The Café all-day dining restaurant at Hyatt Regency Kathmandu is offering an enhanced Christmas Eve buffet dinner with choices of a mixed antipasti selection, salads, assorted cold cut platters (including pates and terrines), seafood platters, sushi platter and many more hot selections, including stuffed turkey, glazed chestnuts, grilled fish steak with lemon and crushed peppercorns, Indonesian-flavoured chicken, honey mustard marinated lamb chops and mouthwatering desserts says a press release issued by Hyatt Regency Kathmandu.

