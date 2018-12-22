Dang Bus Accident: Death Toll Reaches To 22

The death in a bus accident reached to 22 with 15 injury. According to Police, among those killed in the accidents are four women and 18 men. The bus crashed on Friday.

After primary treatment in Tulsipur Hospital, all the injured were sent to Kohalpur for referral treatment. Out of 22 killed in the accident, five persons were identified. Those included bus driver Madan KC, teachers of Martyrs Krishna Sen Icchuk Poly-technical School Pradeep Ghimire, 28, and Naresh Oli, 28. Similarly, Sanjit Ratgaiya and Vijaya GM also died in the accident.

When the bus crashed, 37 passengers were traveling in the bus including 34 student, 2 teachers and one driver. The bus fell 700 meter from the road reports Deshsanchar.

Photo Courtesy: Deshsanchar