North Korean Ambassador To Nepal Requested Home Minister Badal To Provide Nepalese Visa Easily To His Country's Citizens

Newly appointed North Korean Ambassador to Nepal Jo Young Men requested Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal to facilitate easy visa procedure for North Korean citizens visiting Nepal.

Ambassador Jo Young Men requested this during a courtesy call with Minister of Home Affairs Badal today at his office in Singha Durbar.

North Korean Ambassador to Nepal Jo Young Men has also tendered an open invitation to Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal to pay an official visit to North Korea.

Home Minister Thapa also welcomed ongoing negotiations between The United States of America and North Korea.

During the meeting Home Minister Badal and North Korean Ambassador discussed the matter of bilateral relations and bilateral cooperation.