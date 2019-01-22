"There Is No Dealer Or Local Agent In Wide Body Purchase"

Coordinator of Public Account Committee on Nepal Airlines Corporation Wide Body Deal Rajendra Kumar K. C said that there is no dealer or authorized dealer or local agent in Wide Body purchase deal. In his interview with Kantipur FM radio's headliner program on Monday morning he categorically stated that "there is no dealer or authorized dealer or local agent" in the Wide Body purchase deal.

New Spotlight carried a news on 17th January 2019 about the so-called scandal of Wide Body purchase by Nepal Airlines Corporation. The bottom line of that news was that the whole gamut of controversy about the Wide Body deal has turned out to be a storm over a cup of tea.

It is interest to see New Spotlight's conclusion is substantiated by the coordinator of the subcommittee and the Member of Parliament Mr. Rajendra Kumar K. C. himself.

This means that the subcommittee formed by Public Accounts Committee to investigate possible corruption or irregularity in the deal concluded that there is no local agent or business dealer or authorized agent within Nepal who may have bribed anybody to get the deal done.

"As per his his,there make no sense to accuse anybody of corruption. It is known universally that, in the present day world, it is impossible that companies in United States or European Union countries will bribe or resort to corrupt practices in any kind of deals in any part of the world," said an analyst.