Nepal Airlines To Operate Flights From GBIA To Malaysia

Nepal Airlines To Operate Flights From GBIA To Malaysia

May 19, 2023, 7:47 a.m.

NA will operate flights to Kuala Lumpur from Bhairahawa via Kathmandu starting from June 12, and ticket booking for the same has already begun.

Similarly, charted flights are to be started from Pokhara International Airport to different cities of China soon.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati informed that the chartered flights from Pokhara to China will begin from June 23 while inaugurating the 24th national assembly of Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA).

Minister Kirati, however, did not mention which airlines will operate the chartered flights from Pokhara.

On the occasion, Minister Kirati also shared that Nepal's national flag carrier Nepal Airlines will operate international flights from Gautam Buddha International (GBIA) Airport.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Himalayan Bank's Provides 2 Million Rupees To Bhagwan Koirala's Non-profit Organization
May 19, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning In Hilly Regions
May 19, 2023
Upcoming Budget Should Take Special Initiatives To Improve The Existing Economic Situation: FNCCI Chairman Chandra Dhakal
May 18, 2023
‘Nepal's Private Sector Booms with Over 30-fold Growth in 30 Years
May 18, 2023
MoUs For Two Projects To Be Implemented Under Gol Grant Assistance Signed
May 18, 2023

More on Aviation

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways Stopped Flight From GBIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
CAAN Suspended Shree Airline’s Aircraft From Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Heli Everest Chopper Crashed Near Dhaulagiri Base Camp, Captain Priya Adhiari And Other passenger Safe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Nepal Airlines, Qatar Airways, Buddha Air, Himalaya Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air Arebia, Fly Dubai And Jazeera Secured Various Airlines Awards By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
Human Error Likely Cause Of Tara Air Crash By Agencies 2 months, 3 weeks ago
Probe Committee Directed CAAN To Conduct Stud On PIA’s Runway 12 Before Opening It For Landing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months ago

The Latest

Himalayan Bank's Provides 2 Million Rupees To Bhagwan Koirala's Non-profit Organization By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2023
Thai Opposition Parties Seek Coalition Talks After Election Win By Agencies May 19, 2023
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida, US President Biden Meet Ahead Of G7 Summit By Agencies May 19, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2023
Upcoming Budget Should Take Special Initiatives To Improve The Existing Economic Situation: FNCCI Chairman Chandra Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2023
Prachanda Led Coalition Government To Present Policies And Programs Thursday By Agencies May 18, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75