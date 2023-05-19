Nepal Airlines To Operate Flights From GBIA To Malaysia

NA will operate flights to Kuala Lumpur from Bhairahawa via Kathmandu starting from June 12, and ticket booking for the same has already begun.

Similarly, charted flights are to be started from Pokhara International Airport to different cities of China soon.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati informed that the chartered flights from Pokhara to China will begin from June 23 while inaugurating the 24th national assembly of Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA).

Minister Kirati, however, did not mention which airlines will operate the chartered flights from Pokhara.

On the occasion, Minister Kirati also shared that Nepal's national flag carrier Nepal Airlines will operate international flights from Gautam Buddha International (GBIA) Airport.