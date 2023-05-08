CAAN Suspended Shree Airline’s Aircraft From Operation

CAAN Suspended Shree Airline’s Aircraft From Operation

May 8, 2023, 5:04 p.m.

Civil Aviation Authority Nepal has suspended operation of Shree Airlines 9N-AN (DHC-80402) aircraft indefinitely along with maintenance engineers.

“Following the "Nose landing gear door open during taxi" incident at Dhangadhi Airport (May 6) and the same issue at Bhairahawa Airport (May 8), operation of Shree Airlines' 9N-ANE aircraft (DHC-8-402) has been suspended and concerned maintenance engineers have been off fostered,” tweeted CAAN.

Similarly, a Shree Airlines aircraft en route to Kathmandu from Bhairahawa flew back to the departure airport owing to technical issues amidst the flight operation.

The 80-seater S-8 aircraft with flight number SHA 822 witnessed an emergency landing back to the takeoff point due to a technical issue. The aircraft took off from the Gautam Buddha Airport at around 9:40 am and flew 20 miles when the crew member came to know about the problem.

According to the Spokesperson of Tribhuvan International Airport, Teknath Niraula, there was an issue with the landing gear of the craft. It got stuck into the ground during the landing and was taken out following maintenance. The flight has been already resumed. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

