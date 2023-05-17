Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways Stopped Flight From GBIA

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways Stopped Flight From GBIA

May 17, 2023, 9:13 a.m.

At a time when former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal is stressing to build Nijgadh International Aiprot, Bhairahawa's Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA) is once again without international flights.

Following the suspension of flight by Jazeera Airways, the airport does not have any international flight. The Kuwaiti carrier was the only international airline that operated flights to and from the airport. It used to operate three weekly flights between Kuwait and Bhairahawa. However, it suspended these flights last week citing "commercial reasons".

This is the second time in less than a year that Jazeera has stopped its flights to and from Bhairahawa. The first time was in December last year when it chose not to fly to the airport for three months. Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture, also flew to and from GBIA only for two months before deciding to stop.

The airport was inaugurated as Nepal's second international airport on May 16, 2022, and Jazeera was the airliner that performed the inaugural flight. But the irregularity of its flights, coupled with the lack of interest shown by other carriers in flying to the airport, has alarmed and worried local businesses, especially those in the travel and hospitality business.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bangladesh Will Import 40 MW Of Nepalese Electricity
May 17, 2023
Australian Minister Hands Over Rescue Equipment
May 17, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Lumbini Province
May 17, 2023
IFC's Invests USD 55 Million in Nepal's Financial Sector
May 16, 2023
Australia Returns 13th Century Ratneshwar Temple Strut To The Community in Patan
May 16, 2023

More on Aviation

CAAN Suspended Shree Airline’s Aircraft From Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Heli Everest Chopper Crashed Near Dhaulagiri Base Camp, Captain Priya Adhiari And Other passenger Safe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Nepal Airlines, Qatar Airways, Buddha Air, Himalaya Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air Arebia, Fly Dubai And Jazeera Secured Various Airlines Awards By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 4 weeks ago
Human Error Likely Cause Of Tara Air Crash By Agencies 2 months, 3 weeks ago
Probe Committee Directed CAAN To Conduct Stud On PIA’s Runway 12 Before Opening It For Landing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 4 weeks ago
CAAN-Enforced New Rule Reduces Duty Hours Of Pilot By Agencies 3 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Bangladesh Will Import 40 MW Of Nepalese Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2023
Australian Minister Hands Over Rescue Equipment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2023
The Collapse Of Confidence And The Rise Of RSP By Deepak Raj Joshi May 17, 2023
Nepal Government’s Expenditure Exceeds By 250 Billion Till May By Agencies May 17, 2023
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un approves Spy Satellite Plan By Agencies May 17, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75