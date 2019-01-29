Drinking Carbonated Beverages During And After Exercise Can Cause Kidney Injury

Drinking Carbonated Beverages During And After Exercise Can Cause Kidney Injury

Jan. 29, 2019, 9:26 a.m.

After an intense workout session, it is common for people to drink either water or soft drinks. But according to the latest study, while drinking water is safe and causes no harm to the body, carbonated beverages may lead to kidney damage.

According to the study, published in the American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology, it has been found that drinking soda after exercise is a big No-No — “The purpose of this study was to test the hypothesis that consuming a soft drink (i.e., a high fructose, caffeinated beverage) during and following exercise in the heat elevates biomarkers of acute kidney injury (AKI) in humans.”

The researchers recruited twelve healthy adults who were made to drink 2 litres of an assigned beverage during 4 hours of exercise in the heat. While half of the people were given a popular soft drink, the other half were given water to drink. They also had to drink 1 litre of the same beverages after leaving the laboratory. Stage 1 AKI was detected at post-exercise in 75 per cent of the participants in the soft drink trial compared to 8 per cent in water drinking trial.

Furthermore, according to the findings, “urinary neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL), a biomarker of AKI, was higher during an overnight collection period after the soft drink trial compared to water.”

The study further added, “Changes in serum uric acid from pre-exercise were greater in the soft drink trial than water at post-exercise. There were greater increases from pre-exercise in serum copeptin, a stable marker of vasopressin, at post-exercise in the soft drink trial than water. These findings indicate that consuming a soft drink during and following exercise in the heat induces AKI, likely via vasopressin mediated mechanisms.”

News Desk

Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About Ex-Boyfriend
Jan 29, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Late Penalty As Juventus Edge Past Lazio
Jan 29, 2019
US Charges China's Huawei With Fraud
Jan 29, 2019
Nepal Claims Their Maiden ODI Series Victory
Jan 28, 2019
Captain Paras Khadka Makes First Maiden Century In ODI
Jan 28, 2019

More on Health

Doctors Begin Relay Hunger Strike Throughout Nepal, Call To Save Life of Dr. KC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Rocking Like A Baby Helps Adults Sleep Better: Study By News Desk 1 day, 8 hours ago
Optimism May Cut Diabetes Risk In Women: Study By News Desk 2 days, 8 hours ago
Avoid Sugary Drinks And Food If You Want To Fight Fatty Liver: Study By News Desk 4 days, 9 hours ago
Central Obesity May Lead To Brain Shrinkage: Study By News Desk 5 days, 9 hours ago
Lack Of Sleep Can Lead To Heart Problems: Study By News Desk 1 week ago

The Latest

PM Oli Issues Warning To Suppress Violence And Anarchy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2019
Police Arrested NSU Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2019
Doctors Continue Relay hunger Strike Despite Police Obstruction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2019
Former Crown Prince Paras Shah's Condition Still Critical By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2019
Three Killed In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2019
Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About Ex-Boyfriend By News Desk Jan 29, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75