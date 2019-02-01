Japan Provides Support To Construct Maternity and Children’s Clinic In Ilam

Japanese Assistance for the Project for the Construction of a Maternity and Children’s Clinic in Suryodaya Municipality, Ilam District

Feb. 1, 2019, 1:26 p.m.

Yuzo Yoshioka, Charge d' Affaires a. i. of Japan to Nepal, signed a grant contract today to construct a Maternity and Children’s Clinic in Suryodaya Municipality, Ilam District. The agreement was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Ran Bahadur Rai, Mayor of Suryodaya Municipality.

The Project for the Construction of a Maternity and Children’s Clinic in Suryodaya Municipality is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. The grant assistance amounts to USD 84,277 (approximately NPR 9.2 million).

IMG_2301.JPG

The Government of Japan has designated financial assistance to support the construction of the Maternity and Children’s Clinic in Fikkal of Suryodaya Municipality as this area is lack of this facility. It is aimed to improve the quality of medical services for the people of Fikkal and neighborhood areas.

"The Embassy of Japan expects this project to be both successful and enhance the on-going friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal," said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan, Kathmandu.

