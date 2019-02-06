Likely To Rain Rest Of Nepal On Thursday And Friday

Likely To Rain Rest Of Nepal On Thursday And Friday

Feb. 6, 2019, 9:33 p.m.

The weather of Kathmandu will be generally to mostly cloudy in the central and western regions along with eastern hilly region and partly cloudy in the eastern terai region in Thursday and Friday. Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain to occur at many places of the western region and light rain is likely to occur at some places of the central region and at one or two places of the eastern hilly region. Similarly, chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the central and western high mountainous regions and at a few places of the eastern high mountainous region.

Light to moderate rain to occur at many places of the central and western regions and light rain is likely to occur at some places of the eastern region , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the central and western regions. There will be chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region and chances of heavy snowfall at a few places of the central and western high mountainous regions.

From Saturday the weather will start to improve.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Eminent Persons Hand Over Petition Not To Construct Airport At The Cost of 24 Lacs Trees In Nijgadh
Feb 06, 2019
Good Education Ensures A Better Future: Ambassador Benny Omer
Feb 06, 2019
WWF-Nepal and Nabil Bank Ltd Sign Agreement On Promotion of Green Enterprises
Feb 06, 2019
NEA Reduces Electricity Loss To 15.45 Percent In Five Months
Feb 06, 2019
British Major General Capps Pays A Courtesy Call
Feb 06, 2019

More on News

Eminent Persons Hand Over Petition Not To Construct Airport At The Cost of 24 Lacs Trees In Nijgadh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Good Education Ensures A Better Future: Ambassador Benny Omer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 1 minute ago
British Major General Capps Pays A Courtesy Call By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 55 minutes ago
Pakistan Wants Regional Peace And Stability By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Japan Hands Over Technical Machinery to Manmohan Memorial Polytechnic in Morang District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Plane Crashes Into California House Killing Five By News Desk 1 day, 13 hours ago

The Latest

WWF-Nepal and Nabil Bank Ltd Sign Agreement On Promotion of Green Enterprises By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019
NEA Reduces Electricity Loss To 15.45 Percent In Five Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019
Nepal Tourism Promotion Summit Held In Chennai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019
Nepal-India Trade Treaty Needs Revisions: Dr. Pandey By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019
CAPA Summit Begins In Doha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019
Five Die And Six Injure In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75