Likely To Rain Rest Of Nepal On Thursday And Friday

The weather of Kathmandu will be generally to mostly cloudy in the central and western regions along with eastern hilly region and partly cloudy in the eastern terai region in Thursday and Friday. Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain to occur at many places of the western region and light rain is likely to occur at some places of the central region and at one or two places of the eastern hilly region. Similarly, chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the central and western high mountainous regions and at a few places of the eastern high mountainous region.

Light to moderate rain to occur at many places of the central and western regions and light rain is likely to occur at some places of the eastern region , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the central and western regions. There will be chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region and chances of heavy snowfall at a few places of the central and western high mountainous regions.

From Saturday the weather will start to improve.