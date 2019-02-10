Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga To Be Part Of Oscar Library

Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga To Be Part Of Oscar Library

Feb. 10, 2019, 9:33 a.m.

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Saturday said she is “overwhelmed” with the news of her latest release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga being considered by Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (AMPAS) to be included in Oscar library.

The film revolves around a same-sex relationship and shows the struggles to find acceptance in the family and the society.

According to reports, AMPAS has requested the makers for a copy of the film’s screenplay for its permanent Core Collection.

Sonam said Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a special film for her.

“It is my first movie with my father and also because it has a strong message that deserves to be told. I’m really happy that it was selected to be part of the Oscar library and I’m overwhelmed by the kind of love audiences have showered on the film,” Sonam said in a statement.

Courtesy: PTI

News Desk

Eating Walnuts May Lower Depression Risk: Study
Feb 10, 2019
Pritam Acharya and Aush KC Is Competing For Little Champs 2019
Feb 09, 2019
Screen Time Might Be Harmful For Toddlers: Study
Feb 08, 2019
Priyanka Chopra: There Is A Big Difference Between A Husband And A Boyfriend
Feb 08, 2019
Thailand Election: Thai Princess To Stand As PM Candidate
Feb 08, 2019

More on Entertainment

Pritam Acharya and Aush KC Is Competing For Little Champs 2019 By News Desk 20 hours, 3 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra: There Is A Big Difference Between A Husband And A Boyfriend By News Desk 2 days, 7 hours ago
Sooraj Barjatya And Salman Khan To Come Together For A Family Drama By News Desk 4 days, 7 hours ago
Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Confirms Her Second Wedding By News Desk 5 days, 3 hours ago
Abhishek Bachchan Turns 43 By News Desk 5 days, 6 hours ago
Chris Evans, Daniel Craig And Brie Larson Among Presenters At Oscars 2019 By News Desk 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Eating Walnuts May Lower Depression Risk: Study By News Desk Feb 10, 2019
Hop-On-Hop-Off Riverside Bangkok Som P Pudasaini By Som P. Pudasaini Feb 10, 2019
Kathmandu’s Silent Killer By Saima Pun Feb 10, 2019
Myth, Tradition And Religious Importance Of Shree Panchami By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2019
BICAS Transforming Livelihood By A Correspondent Feb 10, 2019
Politics Reconciliation Is Key By A Correspondent Feb 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75