Aaron Ramsey Midfielder To Leave Arsenal Signs £400k-A-Week Deal After 11 Years To Join Juventus

Aaron Ramsey Midfielder To Leave Arsenal Signs £400k-A-Week Deal After 11 Years To Join Juventus

Feb. 12, 2019, 10:06 a.m.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Juventus in the summer in a deal that will earn him over £400,000 a week.

The 28-year-old has agreed a four-year contract that will see him join the Italian champions as a free agent, ending his 11-year spell with Arsenal.

Ramsey passed a two-part medical in January, having picked Juve following talks with a host of European clubs.

He will be the highest-earning British player ever based on basic salary.

The Wales international's Arsenal contract expires on 30 June and the Gunners will receive no fee when he leaves.

In confirming the deal, Juventus said the club would incur costs of 3.7m euros (£3.2m) but did not specify what the fee was for.

Arsenal said Ramsey had made a "fantastic contribution" during his time at the club and will "have a special place in the hearts and memories" of fans.

On his Instagram page, Ramsey thanked Arsenal's fans and said he will "continue to give the team 100%".

He wrote: "You welcomed me as a teenager and have been there through all the highs and lows I've encountered during my time at the club.

ramsey-759.jpg

"It is with a heavy heart that I leave after 11 incredible years. Thank you."

Ramsey has made 22 league appearances for Arsenal this season, starting in nine of those and scoring twice, including a splendid strike against Fulham in October that was regarded by many as an early contender for goal of the season.

He had month-long loans to Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City during the 2010-11 season to help him regain match fitness as he recovered from injury.

Ramsey published a statement on Twitter thanking Arsenal’s “loyal and supportive” fans.

“You welcomed me as a teenager and have been there for me through all the highs and lows I’ve encountered during my time at the club,” he said. “It is with a heavy heart that I leave after 11 incredible years in North London.”

Arsenal said in a statement that Ramsey had made a “fantastic contribution” to the club.

“He has always been a consummate professional and will always have a special place in the hearts and memories of Arsenal fans around the world,” it said.

News Desk

Heated Tobacco Devices Equally Harmful As E-Cigarettes, Smoking: Study
Feb 13, 2019
Badla Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu Starrer Promises To Be An Engaging Whodunit
Feb 13, 2019
PSG Beat Manchester United 2-0 At Old Trafford
Feb 13, 2019
Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Found Guilty In US
Feb 13, 2019
New ‘Trojan Horse’ Drug Kills Cancer From Inside
Feb 12, 2019

More on Sports

PSG Beat Manchester United 2-0 At Old Trafford By News Desk 17 hours, 10 minutes ago
PSG To Miss Edinson Cavani For Champions League First Leg Against Manchester United By News Desk 2 days, 16 hours ago
Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea: Sergio Aguero Levels Alan Shearer For Most Premier League Hat-Tricks By News Desk 2 days, 16 hours ago
Body From Plane Wreckage Identified As Footballer Emiliano Sala: UK Police By Reuters 5 days, 17 hours ago
Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: Malcom Rescues Draw For Catalans In Copa Del Rey Semi-Final By News Desk 6 days, 16 hours ago
Search Team Recover Body From Sala Plane By News Desk 6 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Bhutanese Refugee Girl Wins 5K Race By Deepesh Das Shrestha Feb 13, 2019
KOICA Volunteer To Nepal Minkyoung Organizes Health Camp In Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2019
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Announces Special Valentine's Dinner By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2019
New Gandak Waterways To Link Nepal's Trivenghat With Hajipur In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2019
Heated Tobacco Devices Equally Harmful As E-Cigarettes, Smoking: Study By News Desk Feb 13, 2019
Badla Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu Starrer Promises To Be An Engaging Whodunit By News Desk Feb 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75