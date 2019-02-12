World Vision International Nepal Announces New National Director

World Vision International Nepal Announces New National Director

Feb. 12, 2019, 1:51 p.m.

World Vision International Nepal has appointed Janes Ginting as its new National Director. He takes up the role as the head of the organisation, which has been working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children in Nepal since 2001.

Ginting, an Indonesian citizen, takes over from Elizabeth Hanna Satow, who has served as the National Director since 2014.

According to a press release issued by World Vision Inernational Nepal, Ginting will be leading a staff of more than 170 and working with local partners in 12 districts of Nepal to take forward the organisation's current strategy to address the causes of poverty and inequity for the sustained well-being of 1 million children by 2020.

He said, “I am humbled by this opportunity to build on World Vision International Nepal's focus in helping the most vulnerable children. Alongside our donors and partners, I look forward to accelerated progress as we seek to serve the children and communities in Nepal.”

Prior to joining World Vision International Nepal, Ginting served World Vision offices in Indonesia, Middle East, Eastern Europe, Thailand and Solomon Islands and external organisations such as the World Bank, The Asia Foundation, DFAT and RTI International in various capacities including leadership roles. He brings to the position, over 18 years of experience in organisational leadership and programme management.

He holds a Masters Degree in Social Policy and Planning in Developing Countries from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Bachelor Degree in Agriculture from Institute Pertanian Bogor.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Volunteer To Nepal Minkyoung Organizes Health Camp In Bhaktapur
Feb 13, 2019
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Announces Special Valentine's Dinner
Feb 13, 2019
New Gandak Waterways To Link Nepal's Trivenghat With Hajipur In India
Feb 13, 2019
India Expresses Concern Over A Blast In Arun III, Expresses Interest In Lower Arun
Feb 12, 2019
Kitab Yatra Celebrates First Anniversary
Feb 12, 2019

More on News

KOICA Volunteer To Nepal Minkyoung Organizes Health Camp In Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours ago
New Gandak Waterways To Link Nepal's Trivenghat With Hajipur In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 30 minutes ago
Kitab Yatra Celebrates First Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
‘Citizenship Amendment Bill Painfully Unpopular’: Bhupen Hazarika’s Son Slams Bill, Puts Govt On Notice On Bharat Ratna By News Desk 1 day, 17 hours ago
Twenty Nepalese Government Officials Join Training In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Australian Ambassador Peter Budd rewards winning schools By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Bhutanese Refugee Girl Wins 5K Race By Deepesh Das Shrestha Feb 13, 2019
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Announces Special Valentine's Dinner By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2019
Heated Tobacco Devices Equally Harmful As E-Cigarettes, Smoking: Study By News Desk Feb 13, 2019
Badla Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu Starrer Promises To Be An Engaging Whodunit By News Desk Feb 13, 2019
PSG Beat Manchester United 2-0 At Old Trafford By News Desk Feb 13, 2019
Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Found Guilty In US By News Desk Feb 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75