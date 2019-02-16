Aaush KC Performs In The Final Round Of sa re ga ma pa Little Champion

Aaush KC Performs In The Final Round Of sa re ga ma pa Little Champion

Feb. 16, 2019, 9:11 p.m.

Aaush K.C, 12 year Nepali, boy is presenting his performance on Sa re ga ma pa little champion tonight in India born in Bhaktapur, KC is second Nepali to reach in the final round of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa program in India.

Earlier Pritam Acharya from Dharan has already reached to the final round and presented his performance.

Aayush’s amazing performance took everyone’s heart away. Will he make it to the top 15? Watch #SRGMPLilChamps, Sat-Sun, 9 PM. Shaan The Richa Sharma Amaal Mallik Ravi Dubey #MusicSeBadhengeHum

Posted by ZEE TV on Thursday, February 14, 2019

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Earthquake Shakes Kathmandu
Feb 16, 2019
Japan Supports The Construction Of A School Building In Nuwakot
Feb 16, 2019
KOICA Volunteer Support In Income Generation
Feb 15, 2019
Japan Provides Assistance For Health Sector In Dang
Feb 15, 2019
Serious Security Lapse By Indian Forces In Pulwama Attack
Feb 15, 2019

More on News

Earthquake Shakes Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 8 minutes ago
Japan Supports The Construction Of A School Building In Nuwakot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 43 minutes ago
KOICA Volunteer Support In Income Generation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Japan Provides Assistance For Health Sector In Dang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
CoAS General Thapa Declares Nepal Army Headquarter Plastic Free Zone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Nepal Government Condemns Terrorist Attack In Jammu And Kashmir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Four Million Nepalese Are Denied Citizenship: Sarvendra Nath Shukla By Keshab Poudel Feb 16, 2019
Serious Security Lapse By Indian Forces In Pulwama Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2019
Police Arrested Two Persons Allegedly Involve In Raping Children In Two Separate Incidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2019
Thirteen Killed In Separate Road Accidents, Four Died In Bus Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2019
Caliber Takes Over Daraz On Brand Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2019
Flare 10 Billion Times More Powerful Than Solar Flares Discovered By News Desk Feb 15, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75