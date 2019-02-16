Aaush KC Performs In The Final Round Of sa re ga ma pa Little Champion

Aaush K.C, 12 year Nepali, boy is presenting his performance on Sa re ga ma pa little champion tonight in India born in Bhaktapur, KC is second Nepali to reach in the final round of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa program in India.
Earlier Pritam Acharya from Dharan has already reached to the final round and presented his performance.
