Cloudy Weather Predicted

Feb. 17, 2019, 9:23 p.m.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division has said that there will be partly to generally cloudy in the western region along with eastern and central hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

It has also predicted that brief rain/ thundershowers likely to occur at a few places of the western region and at one or two places of the eastern and central hilly regions. There will be chances of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountainous region.

Division said that the current weather pattern has been attributed to the western disturbance, an extra-tropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region that brings sudden winter rain.

According to a weather forecast released by the MFD, the western disturbance is expected to result in a spell of light rain at a few places of the eastern and central hilly regions and at one or two places of the western hilly region tonight.

The weather system will return to its normal cycle from Tuesday onwards, it predicted.

