NEA and Api Power Company Sign PPA

Nepal Electricity Authority and Api Power Company Ltd signed Power Purchasing Agreement to purchase the electricity generated by 40 MW Upper Chameliya Hydropower Project.

Managing Director of NEA Kul Man Ghising and executive director of the company Sanjib Neupane signed PPA.

Situated in Darchula district of far western province, this is the third project the company is constructing in the region. Earlier, the Company has already completed 8.5 MW Naugad Hydropower project.

Another project 8MW Upper Naugadhm is currently under construction and projected to be complete in coming April. The energy generated by the company supplied through 132 KV Attariya-Balach Transmission line.

Upper Chameliya will generate 264.1 Unit of electricity annually. Out of this, it will generate 67 percent in summer and 33 percent in winter. The agreement was signed on the basis of Take or Pay. The project will be completed within three years.

Although there are shortage of t

ransmission line in other areas, far western province has 132 KV double circuit transmission line to evacuate the energy generated by the project.

After the completion of the project, far-western province will be self-sufficient in electricity and it does not require to import the electricity from India.