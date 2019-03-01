COAS General Thapa Confers COAS Commendation Badge

March 1, 2019, 8:31 p.m.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa has conferred COAS Commendation Badge to 16 Army Officers and Cadets. COAS will provide to other on Nepal Army Day.

Nepal Army has conferred COAS Commendation Badge to 46 Nepal Army Officers and cadets who involved in difficult search and rescue operation in Taplejung helicopter crashed.

Seven persons including Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikary, who were returning after performing Puja in Pathivara, killed in Air Dynastic Helicopter crash in Pathivara.

