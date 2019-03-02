MD Ghising Opens Ghaidubba Substation In Jhapa

Ghaidubba Substation Charged: Electricity Supply Will Be Improved In Two Villages of Jhapa

March 2, 2019, 7:58 p.m.

Constructed through the government, Nepal Electricity Authority under concessional loan of Asian Development Bank, 33-11 kV Ghaidubba Substation came into operation from today. The substation was charged today amid a function.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising said that the charging of Ghaildubba Substation is a significant importance to regularize the electricity supply in Surunga, Ghaildubba, Rajgadh and other areas of Jhapa district. He said that the operation of substation will solve the problems of line trip and low voltage.

“After charging of satiation, the problems related to low voltage, electricity loss will reduce making the supply system more dependable,” said MD Ghising.

NEA will bring electricity from Anarmani substation through 33 KV line to Ghaildubba substation. From here, the electricity will be distributed to Ghaildubba and Surunga through 11 kV transmission line.

Currently, the electricity in both the areas is distributed from Anarmani thorugh 11 kV. Due to a long distance and overloading, the areas have been facing regular line trip and low voltage.

NEA has been working to improve the quality of electricity supply throughout the country building new substation construction, supply and distribution system as well as strengthening the systems.

After ending load shedding from the country, NEA has been making efforts to regularize, dependable and quality electricity supply. In current fiscal year, NEA I building and expansion of 30 Grid and 20 distribution systems.

In current fiscal year, NEA is planning to construct 600 Circuit Kilometer Transmission line and 8000 Circuit Kilometer distribution line.

NEA has already constructed 19 grid and 20 distribution substation in the last one year.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Former King Gyanendra To Visit Eastern Terai Districts
Mar 02, 2019
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Western Region
Mar 02, 2019
Eleven Killed And A Driver Injured In A Jeep Accident In Darchula
Mar 02, 2019
COAS General Thapa Confers COAS Commendation Badge
Mar 01, 2019
Japan Provides Assistance For Livelihood Improvement In Sindhupalchowk
Mar 01, 2019

More on Water and Energy

NEA and Api Power Company Sign PPA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
India Expresses Concern Over A Blast In Arun III, Expresses Interest In Lower Arun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
The Construction of Trishuli 3 B Hydropower Project Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
NEA Reduces Electricity Loss To 15.45 Percent In Five Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
KULMAN GHISING Challenge Lines By A Correspondent 1 month ago
Nepal And India Agree To Set Up Institutional Mechanism For Energy Banking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

Visiting Kumbha Mela From Nepal By Keshab Poudel Mar 02, 2019
Former King Gyanendra To Visit Eastern Terai Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2019
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2019
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Handed Over To India By News Desk Mar 02, 2019
Eleven Killed And A Driver Injured In A Jeep Accident In Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2019
COAS General Thapa Confers COAS Commendation Badge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75