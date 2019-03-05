Japan Supports Installation Of An Excavator for Tukche Village, Mustang District

Japan Supports Installation Of An Excavator for Tukche Village, Mustang District

March 5, 2019, 9:52 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo and Ratna Prasad Juwarchan, Chairman of Ward No. 1, Thasang Rural Municipality, signed a grant agreement for the project Installation of an Excavator for Tukche Village, Mustang District.

Under the agreement the Embassy of Japan will provide grant assistance of USD 82,553 (about NPR 9.3 million) under the Japanese Government's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Tukche is a village in Mustang District that is a famous stop-over for trekkers heading to Jomson, Muktinath, and beyond to Lo Manthang in Upper Mustang, and around the Annapurna trekking routes.

Tukche is located along the banks of the Kali Gandaki River, thus large volumes of snowmelt water regularly hit the river banks during the rainy season. Erosion also happens in Tukche, and in the past people lost their fields and had relocated their houses. The excavator provided by this project will be used to prevent erosion as an emergency and temporary countermeasure.

“The Embassy of Japan believes that the project can contribute towards conserving the land around Tukche village. It also hopes that the assistance will contribute towards further strengthening the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Germany To Partner With Nepal On Governance And Economic Development
Mar 05, 2019
Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee Approved Balananda Paudel For Chairperson of NNFRC
Mar 05, 2019
Nepali Government Officials Continuing Their Training In India
Mar 05, 2019
Crowds greet Juan Guaidó On Return
Mar 05, 2019
Lama And Purna Kala Release Latest Song
Mar 05, 2019

More on News

Germany To Partner With Nepal On Governance And Economic Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee Approved Balananda Paudel For Chairperson of NNFRC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 47 minutes ago
Nepali Government Officials Continuing Their Training In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 6 minutes ago
Biplab Group Is Carrying Stolen Weapon: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 45 minutes ago
Nepal Army Celebrated Army Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Tornadoes Kill At Least 14 In Lee County, Alabama By News Desk 1 day, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Crowds greet Juan Guaidó On Return By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2019
Lama And Purna Kala Release Latest Song By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2019
FARMERS’ SUMMIT Voice For Voiceless By A Correspondent Mar 05, 2019
NEPAL TOURISM CAMPAIGN #VisitNepal2020 By Saima Pun Mar 05, 2019
Television Viewing May Lead To Cognitive Decline In Older Age: Study By News Desk Mar 05, 2019
Actor Luke Perry Dies After Stroke At 52 By News Desk Mar 05, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75