Two singers Rajendra Lama and Purna Kala BC released new latest song CHARI PASOMA. This is the third Official Lyrical Latest Dohori Song By Rajendra Lama & PurnaKala BC. Singer Lama expected that it will likely to generate good response in the music market.

Vocal by Rajendra Lama & PurnaKala BC and Lyrics/Music: Rajendra Lama.