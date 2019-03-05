Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee Approved Balananda Paudel For Chairperson of NNFRC

Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee Approved Balananda Paudel For Chairperson of NNFRC

March 5, 2019, 1:13 p.m.

The Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee approved Balananda Paudel for Chairperson of National Natural Resources and Fiscal Commission (NNFRC). The Constitutional Council Recommended Paudel for Chairperson of National Natural Resources and Fiscal Commission (NNFRC).

Former secretary Paudel also held the post of chair of local body restricting commission. the hearing of four persons proposed for appointment in four constitutional commission.

Sansadiya-Sunuwai.jpg

Similarly, the committee also approved the name of Shanta Raj Subedi in Inclusion Commission, Dr. Vijaya Kumar Dutta in Madheshi Commission and Bishnu Prasad Chaudhary in Tharu Commission.

The hearing of Samim Ansari, chairperson for Muslim Commission, continue and will likely to take decision today.

