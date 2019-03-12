Nabil Bank Announces 12 Percent Bonus Share

March 12, 2019, 1:58 p.m.

34th AGM of Nabil Bank Lmited conclouded with announcment of 12% bonus share. Nabil Bank Limited's 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Nepal Academy Hall, Kamaladi, Kathmandu.

Chaired by chairman Shambhu Prasad Paudyal, Chief Executive Officer Anil Keshary Shah presented the programs. The AGM also approved the consolidated financial statement. Similarly, it also approved the proposal to convert the 10% promoter shares (sold by NIDC Development Bank Limited) to public shares.

Sambhu Prasad Poudyal Chairman.jpg

The fractional stock dividend will be rounded to the nearest whole number. After the distribution of bonus share, issued and paid up capital will rise to Rs. 9 arba.

Other agendas of the meeting include endorsement of audited financial report for the FY 2074/75, appointment of statutory auditor for the FY 2075/76.

Nabil 1.jpg

"Nabil Bank concluded 34th Annual General Meeting deliberating on the Bank’s performance in the past fiscal year and celebrating 34 years of operation! #NabilTeam #SurgeTogetherAhead #NabilBank," writes CEO Shah in his face book wall.

AGM.jpg

