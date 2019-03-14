President Bhandari Attended Reception In New York

March 14, 2019, 10:33 a.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari attended a reception jointly organized in her honour by Arjun Kumar Karki, Ambassadors of Nepal to the United States, and Amrit Bahadur Rai, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations in New York this evening.

The reception was attended by the diplomatic community, UN Officials, business community and representatives of Nepali community.

Completing her New York visit, President is scheduled to leave for Kathmandu tomorrow. ham Maya Thapa, Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen delivered Nepal’s national statement at the general debate of the CSW-63 today. Minister Thapa shared Nepal’s commitments and achievements in the field of gender equality. She highlighted, “Nepal has amended discriminatory laws to criminalize harmful and ill practices”. She reiterated Nepal’s commitment to work closely with the international community towards achieving all Sustainable Development Goals including the goals related to social protection and empowerment of women and girls.

According to a press release issued by Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, New York, Similarly, Niru Devi Pal, Chairperson of Women and Social Committee of the Parliament, participated in a high-level interactive dialogue on ‘Accelerating implementation of the Beijing Declaration’ and underlined progress in achieving goals of the Declaration in Nepal and also shared Nepal’s perspective to the ongoing preparation for Beijing+25 Review.

