Nepal Attaches Great Importance To The Work Of CSW: Minister Thapa

Nepal Attaches Great Importance To The Work Of CSW: Minister Thapa

March 15, 2019, 12:56 p.m.

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Tham Maya Thapa, who is in New York to participate in the CSW-63, said that Nepal attaches great importance to the work of CSW. In her opening remarks, Minister Thapa said that the Constitution of Nepal has enshrined social security as the fundamental right.

Organised by Permanent Mission of Nepal to the UN, various speakers spoke in a side event entitled ‘Empowering Women through Social Protection: A Case of Nepal’ in the margins of the 63rd Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW63) at the UN Headquarters.

Panelists of the event included Dr. A.H. Monjurul Kabir, Senior Policy Advisor for Rule of Law, Justice and Security at the UN-Women; Dr. Bishnu Maya Pariyar, a social entrepreneur; Arpana Rayamajhi, Jeweler and Artist based in New York City; Rudra Devi Sharma, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizen; and Bandana Rana, Vice-Chair, Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

The panelists shared their diverse range of perspectives on the importance of social protection system. Dr. Kabir highlighted the importance of ensuring social protection through legal provisions so that change in the political system or economic crisis do not deprive the disadvantaged groups from the social protection schemes. Similarly, Dr. Pariyar said that rather than distributing cash to marginalized communities there should be a holistic approach to address their needs.

While Rayamajhi shared her personal story on the role of support system for successful startups, another panelist Sharma gave a comprehensive picture of social protection schemes in Nepal and the Government’s initiatives, policies and programs for the empowerment of women and girls. Likewise, Rana shared her perspective on inter-linkages among Sustainable Development Goals, social protection and CEDAW. She also highlighted the importance of quality, accessible service, enabling environment, valuing domestic unpaid care to uplift the status of women.

Ambassador Rai, the Permanent Representative, welcomed all the participants to the event and also summed up the discussions into four concrete points: importance of constitutional and legal provisions, adequate resources, capacity and focused approach. The event was moderated by Mudita Bajracharya, First Secretary at the Mission. The Event was participated by representatives of Permanent Missions and CSW delegations of different countries, civil society dedicated to women's issues, among others.

Side Event-2.jpg

President Bidya Devi Bhandari, who was in New York to participate in the High-Level event, ‘Women in Power' organized by the President of the United Nations General Assembly, left for Kathmandu today concluding her four-day visit.

She was seen off at the John F. Kennedy International Airport by Arjun Kumar Karki, Ambassador of Nepal to the United States and Amrit Bahadur Rai, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Provides Support To LWF-Nepal To Construct Agricultural Facilities In Bhutanese Camps
Mar 15, 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured As Foot Over Bridge Collapses In Mumbai
Mar 15, 2019
PM Oli Has No Alternative In Nepal: Former Indian Ambassador Ray
Mar 15, 2019
Take Or Pay Will Continue: Energy Minister Pun
Mar 14, 2019
Golden Jubilee Scholarships To Two Hundred Nepali Students
Mar 14, 2019

More on News

Japan Provides Support To LWF-Nepal To Construct Agricultural Facilities In Bhutanese Camps By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 50 minutes ago
PM Oli Has No Alternative In Nepal: Former Indian Ambassador Ray By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
Golden Jubilee Scholarships To Two Hundred Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
President Bhandari Attended Reception In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Ambassador Acharya Presents Letters Of Credence To President Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Japan Hands Over Embankment Along The Kali Gandaki River Bank In Marpha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

HIV Is Reported Cured In A Second Patient, A Milestone In The Global AIDS Epidemic By News Desk Mar 15, 2019
Alia Bhatt Celebrates Her 26th Birthday By News Desk Mar 15, 2019
Several Dead After Shootings At New Zealand Mosques In Christchurch By News Desk Mar 15, 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured As Foot Over Bridge Collapses In Mumbai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2019
Take Or Pay Will Continue: Energy Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2019
OYO Hotels Fuels The Entrepreneurial Journey Of Women Asset Owners In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75