STRENTHENING SUB-STATION Quality Power Supply

As load-shedding has come to an end and a number of new hydropower projects are on way to completion, Nepal Electricity Authority, under its dynamic Managing Director Kul Man Ghising, is expanding and upgrading transmission lines and substations all over Nepal.

In the current fiscal year alone, NEA has set a target to upgrade and build 55 substations. With so many controversies, including land acquisition and use of forest land, NEA’s expansion program has been facing hiccups from time to time. However, MD Ghising continues to make efforts to successfully complete the transmission lines.

When MD Ghising took the charge of MD of NEA two years ago, all the major transmission line constructions were facing troubles related to various issues. Be it the 220 double circuits Trishuli-Chilime Transmission line or Kabeli or Hetauda Bharatpur, Marsyangdi Corridor, Trishuli Matatirtha and others, nothing was moving forward.

With focus on managing the load shedding and regular supply of power, construction of transmission line and substations received a lesser priority. MD Ghising changed this. As the electricity leakage is almost 25 percent due to the lack of quality transmission line and substation, MD Ghising’s priority to complete the transmission line is understandable.

Giving high priority to transmission line construction and substation, MD Ghising is able to achieve major success. Dhalkebar Mujafarpur 220 kV transmission line, Khimti-Dhalkebar and Trishuli-Matatirtha were a few cases of such success.

In his own mission to make a quality, regular, supply of electricity, MD Ghising is also focusing his attention to complete the projects under NEA. After facing difficulties for almost a decade, 36 MW Chameliya is now operationalised and Kulekhani III is finally on the trial.

After ending the load shedding, Nepal Electricity Authority is now working to make electricity supply regular, dependable and of quality. Under this program, NEA is now implementing the project to revive and upgrade 55 substations and transmission line of various capacities throughout the country.

NEA is currently implementing the projects for up-gradation and construction of 30 grids and 20 distribution substations. Under this scheme, 600 circuit kilometer transmission lines and 8,000 circuit kilometer distribution lines will be constructed. In the last one year, NEA has already completed construction of 19 grids and 20 distribution substations.

The Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation recently inaugurated a 33-11 kV substation in Hasulia of Kailali district and 132-33-11 kV substation in Pahalmanpur. Similarly, 132-33 kV substation in Bhurigaun of Bardia and Hapure of Dang were also completed.

“With an aim to use the electricity generated in the country in the country, NEA has been launching the construction of transmission line and substation as a campaign,” said Minister Pun.

Ending load shedding has made us happy but we need to focus now for the quality supply of the electricity to establish industries in the country. The time has now come for us to do something different for quality power generation.