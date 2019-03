Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun have applied for 1000 shares with amount of Rs.100,000.00 under People's hydro-power program.

PM Oli and minister Pun have applied the share for Trishuli B at Baluwatar. After applying for share, PM Oli has said that be applied for share to increase the trust of people in hydro-power projects which will be implemented under this scheme.